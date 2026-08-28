Help Us Bring Wiggie Home

Our Wiggie, 3 years old, is sick with a urinary blockage. He's at the vet now and will need to stay 3–6 days for a catheter, surgery, and neutering. He was born in our home, and he's not just a pet, he's family and our youngest children's best friend. He's the friendliest, talkative, funniest, most curious little guy. You can't walk by him without him saying hi and trying to have a conversation.





We had to take money from our rent to get him admitted and for the ride to and from the vet, but we still have a bill remaining that's extremely overwhelming. I'm on disability, so my income is very limited. We would be so grateful for any help you can offer. Thank you for standing with our family and for sharing Wiggie's story.