Help Us Bring Our Nephew Home

My sister-in-law passed away six years ago, leaving behind her son. He was in the care of his father, and we had no contact with him during those years. Last year, CPS contacted us, our nephew was in foster care due to abuse and neglect. We immediately brought him into our home.





He has autism, PTSD, and ADHD. Right now, we're moving forward with his adoption and working with him through therapy. We want him to know he is safe.





Your support would mean so much to us as we welcome him home.