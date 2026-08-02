Help Us Avoid Eviction and Homelessness

I'm facing eviction and will be locked out on August 20th unless I can pay what's owed. I have three children, one of whom is disabled, and we have nowhere to go. I've looked into assistance programs, but I don't qualify for any of them. I have no family or friends I can turn to, and I'm running out of time.





This fundraiser is for the amount needed to stop the eviction and keep a roof over our heads. Your support would mean everything to us right now. Thank you for considering us.