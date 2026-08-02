GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Trapped Caregiver Escape Abuse & Start Fresh

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevilee Sneed

Help Trapped Caregiver Escape Abuse & Start Fresh

Hello everyone,


I am writing this out of absolute necessity to secure my safety and financial independence. As a 38-year-old woman, I have spent most of my adult life serving as a full-time family caregiver, caring for my younger brother growing up, my father until he passed when I was 27, and my grandparents through their final years. I am deeply experienced in managing high-stress healthcare needs, but right now, I need to save my own life.


After my grandmother passed, I had to move back in with my abusive mother in a rural town. This environment has become incredibly volatile, forcing me to relive the psychological abuse of my childhood daily. Because I am immunocompromised and without healthcare, isolated, and completely without transportation after my uncle damaged my previous vehicle beyond use, I am both physically and emotionally trapped.


Why Traditional Remote Work Has Fallen Through


I have applied to every legitimate remote job, data entry role, and microtask platform available (including ModSquad, DataAnnotation, OneForma, Outlier, countless remote positions on larger employment websites, various survey waitlists, and many more). Unfortunately, because I have been out of the traditional workforce since my mid-20s to provide full-time family care, corporate algorithms routinely filter out my resume. Furthermore, the few platforms that allow signup are completely backlogged or require strict technical hardware (like wired ethernet setups) that I cannot access in my current isolated environment.


The Plan for Freedom & Independence


I am actively working toward a concrete, safe, and productive future. I have two specific goals locked in:

  1. Paid Caregiving: Next year, I have the opportunity to move to New Mexico to become the official, paid live-in caregiver for my disabled cousin. Because New Mexico has expanded Medicaid, this move will also allow me to finally get the vital, life-saving medical care I am currently denied in Texas.
  2. Paralegal Certification: I am looking into enrolling in a paralegal course to build a long-term professional skill set and secure total personal independence, as I never want to have to rely on others for financial support or housing ever again.


Why a Vehicle is My Only Barrier


A reliable, low-cost vehicle is the missing bridge to my new life. A car is not a luxury for me; it is a literal lifeline. With a vehicle, I can:

  1. Escape Crisis: Safely remove myself from the house immediately during volatile situations.
  2. Earn Income Now: Work flexible delivery jobs right now to build a moving fund without risking my compromised immune system in crowded public spaces.
  3. Complete the Move: Eventually drive safely out of state to a home with my cousin and commute to my classes when the time comes.


Every single dollar raised will go straight into a secure, private account that my family cannot see or access, and will be used strictly to buy a basic, reliable used car and cover initial insurance/gas/purchase and registration fees.


If you can contribute even $5 or $10, you are directly purchasing my freedom and safety from abuse and allowing me the opportunity to start fresh. If you cannot donate, please keep me in your thoughts and share this link. Thank you so much for reading and helping me start this next chapter.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve