Help Trapped Caregiver Escape Abuse & Start Fresh

Hello everyone,





I am writing this out of absolute necessity to secure my safety and financial independence. As a 38-year-old woman, I have spent most of my adult life serving as a full-time family caregiver, caring for my younger brother growing up, my father until he passed when I was 27, and my grandparents through their final years. I am deeply experienced in managing high-stress healthcare needs, but right now, I need to save my own life.





After my grandmother passed, I had to move back in with my abusive mother in a rural town. This environment has become incredibly volatile, forcing me to relive the psychological abuse of my childhood daily. Because I am immunocompromised and without healthcare, isolated, and completely without transportation after my uncle damaged my previous vehicle beyond use, I am both physically and emotionally trapped.





Why Traditional Remote Work Has Fallen Through





I have applied to every legitimate remote job, data entry role, and microtask platform available (including ModSquad, DataAnnotation, OneForma, Outlier, countless remote positions on larger employment websites, various survey waitlists, and many more). Unfortunately, because I have been out of the traditional workforce since my mid-20s to provide full-time family care, corporate algorithms routinely filter out my resume. Furthermore, the few platforms that allow signup are completely backlogged or require strict technical hardware (like wired ethernet setups) that I cannot access in my current isolated environment.





The Plan for Freedom & Independence





I am actively working toward a concrete, safe, and productive future. I have two specific goals locked in:

Paid Caregiving: Next year, I have the opportunity to move to New Mexico to become the official, paid live-in caregiver for my disabled cousin. Because New Mexico has expanded Medicaid, this move will also allow me to finally get the vital, life-saving medical care I am currently denied in Texas. Paralegal Certification: I am looking into enrolling in a paralegal course to build a long-term professional skill set and secure total personal independence, as I never want to have to rely on others for financial support or housing ever again.





Why a Vehicle is My Only Barrier





A reliable, low-cost vehicle is the missing bridge to my new life. A car is not a luxury for me; it is a literal lifeline. With a vehicle, I can:

Escape Crisis: Safely remove myself from the house immediately during volatile situations. Earn Income Now: Work flexible delivery jobs right now to build a moving fund without risking my compromised immune system in crowded public spaces. Complete the Move: Eventually drive safely out of state to a home with my cousin and commute to my classes when the time comes.





Every single dollar raised will go straight into a secure, private account that my family cannot see or access, and will be used strictly to buy a basic, reliable used car and cover initial insurance/gas/purchase and registration fees.





If you can contribute even $5 or $10, you are directly purchasing my freedom and safety from abuse and allowing me the opportunity to start fresh. If you cannot donate, please keep me in your thoughts and share this link. Thank you so much for reading and helping me start this next chapter.