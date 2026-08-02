Help Tim Avoid Being Homeless

As of the writing of this I am 20 days away from being homeless. I am in a house currently that was owned by my late wife who passed away a year and a half ago from cancer. The house was being foreclosed on, because after my wife died I had no income as I am disabled with chronic pain and not working, and has since been sold and I have till the end of August to vacate the house. Disability has been filed and is currently under appeal. I didn't have an income from the time my wife died (November 2024) until March of this year when I started receiving Survivor's Benefits from my late wife's social security but that's only $1283.00/month and I can't get an apartment on that income. I have an African Grey parrot that I may have to rehome if I can't find a place to stay which would absolutely break my heart. My parrot is my ESA and getting her was my wife's idea so that I would have a companion to be responsible for after she died. My wife didn't want me to lose myself in grief when she died and having my parrot (her name is Groot) has been instrumental in keeping me grounded. I appreciate any and all help. Thank you.