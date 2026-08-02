Help Three Transplant Warrior Retire













Three kidney transplants. Two journeys through dialysis. A lifetime of fighting.

I am Three Transplant Warrior, and I'm asking for help as I enter a new chapter of my life.

My journey has included three kidney transplants and two periods of dialysis. I experienced the loss of two transplanted kidneys because of a series of unfortunate and highly unlikely circumstances. Those experiences were incredibly difficult, but they also taught me just how precious life truly is.

Through it all, I kept working, kept moving forward, and kept doing everything I could to build a meaningful life.

Now, after everything I've been through, I'm hoping to retire and have the financial security to focus on my future, my well-being, and the life I've fought so hard to preserve.

My goal is to raise $200,000.

The funds will help me transition into retirement while creating a financial cushion for future medical expenses, healthcare needs, unexpected expenses, and emergencies that may arise.

I know $200,000 is a significant goal, and I'm not expecting one person to make it happen. I'm asking people to become part of my journey—whether that's through a donation, sharing my fundraiser, or simply telling someone else about it.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser costs nothing and could make an enormous difference.

I've spent a tremendous amount of my life fighting through one challenge after another. Three transplants taught me to appreciate life. Two experiences with dialysis taught me perseverance.

Now I'm hoping to use this next chapter to finally slow down, take care of myself, and enjoy the life I've fought so hard to preserve.

I'm Three Transplant Warrior, and I'm asking you to help me take the next step.

Thank you for reading my story, supporting me, sharing my story, or simply wishing me well. Every bit of support means more than you know.



