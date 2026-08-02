Help Thomas Fund Experienced Legal Representation

My name is Thomas, and I am currently serving a life sentence in Texas.





I am seeking to raise $25,000 to retain experienced post-conviction legal counsel to assist with my Article 11.07 application for writ of habeas corpus.





I have consistently maintained that there are important legal and factual issues in my case that deserve careful review through the legal process. My goal is not to relitigate my case publicly, but to ensure that my claims are presented thoroughly and professionally in the appropriate court.





Since my incarceration, I have dedicated myself to becoming a better man. I have worked to encourage others, grow personally, and use my time in ways that positively impact those around me. While I cannot change the past, I can choose how I live each day moving forward.





The legal process after a conviction is complex, and experienced representation is essential. Unfortunately, the cost of retaining qualified post-conviction counsel is beyond my financial means.





Every dollar raised will be used exclusively for legal expenses related to my post-conviction case, including attorney fees, investigation, court records, expert consultation, and other necessary litigation costs.





Whether or not you are able to donate, I would be grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and for sharing this campaign with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my effort to obtain experienced legal representation.





With gratitude,





Thomas