Help them wake up happy and safe

Hi I have a friend with children who needs help now the situation she is in needs to stop today watching her lose herself right in front of me it hurts her children watch there step brothers and sister get treated like gold and get what ever they desire she gets talked down to and treated so bad that even a shower is wrong in her husband eyes she works everyday but he takes it all sleeps with it nothing is in her name she has no family please help me help her he acts like a Christian goes to church he is well known respected and he has led others to believe her self worth is nothing including her in Jesus name amen