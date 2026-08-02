Help the Patterson Family Through Medical Hardship

Help Support the Patterson Family Through an Unimaginable Season





Over the past two years, our family has faced more medical challenges than we ever could have imagined.





My mom has undergone multiple surgeries and has spent the last year and a half unable to work because of ongoing health complications. She is currently in the process of trying to receive disability benefits, but in the meantime, the bills have continued to pile up.





During this same time, my stepdad, Jon, has also endured multiple surgeries of his own while continuing to work tirelessly to provide for our family. To keep food on the table and stay current on bills, he has been working nearly 80 hours each week despite everything their family has been facing.





As if that weren’t enough, my sister has also experienced multiple surgeries and extended hospital stays, adding even more emotional and financial strain to an already overwhelming situation.





What makes this especially difficult is that these challenges didn’t happen one at a time—they happened all at once. Medical bills, lost income, prescriptions, travel expenses, and everyday living costs have created a financial burden that has become incredibly difficult to carry.





Anyone who knows my mom and Jon knows they are not the type of people to ask for help. They have always worked hard, cared for others, and done everything they could to provide for their family. This fundraiser is being created by their children because we want to give them one less thing to worry about while they focus on healing.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:





Medical expenses and hospital bills

Monthly household bills and necessities

Prescription and treatment costs

Everyday living expenses while Mom is unable to work





If you are unable to give financially, we completely understand. We would be incredibly grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more to our family than words can express.