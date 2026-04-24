🙏 Help the Flood Victims in Rasuwa, Nepal🇳🇵😥

A devastating flood has struck Rasuwa, Nepal, leaving families devastated and communities in desperate need of help. Homes, roads, bridges, businesses, and essential infrastructure have been severely damaged, while many families have lost their loved ones and everything they had.

Right now, countless survivors are facing an extremely difficult situation without adequate food, clean water, shelter, clothing, and other basic necessities.

We are humbly asking people from Nepal and around the world to come together and support the affected families. ❤️

No contribution is too small. Every dollar can make a difference—whether it helps provide a meal, drinking water, temporary shelter, medicine, warm clothes, or essential supplies to a family in need.

If you are able to donate, please consider contributing to this relief effort. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks is also a powerful way to help.

Together, we can help the people of Rasuwa stand back on their feet and rebuild their lives. 🇳🇵❤️

Please Donate. Please Share. Please Help. 🙏

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support. ❤️