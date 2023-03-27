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Help the Children of Tinitin Village Get to School

Goal$4,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAngela Tabak

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Tabak

Help the Children of Tinitin Village Get to School

A few years ago, my husband Jeff and I went to Morocco to hike in the high Atlas Mountains. Our local guide told us about his village, Tinitin, as we passed by it on our hike. Hassan is a young man in his thirties and has devoted his life to improving the conditions of his remote village. He formed a community association to raise money for different initiatives. Over the years we have helped him raise funds to provide clean water, a large tent to house families after a devastating earthquake and fencing to protect their cemetary from wild dogs. He always provides pictures and updates of these projects and it has been wonderful working with him.


Last year, Hassan was asked to help with transportation for the village children to school. While the village has a school for the younger children, once they reach the age or about 10, they are required to attend another school approximately 10 kms away. Many of the families in the village don't have the funds to pay for transportation and so that is where their children's formal education stops. Last year Hassan was able to raise enough money for about 40 children to attend school.


The cost of transportation for one student for the whole year is about $100 Canadian or $70 US. I am collecting funds to support these children until the end of September. If you would like to donate to this cause, please do. Every little amount will help.

Thank you!

Angela Tabak

Alberta, Canada

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