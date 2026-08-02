Help Terry White Continue His Fight

Our father, Terry White, is a fighter.

At 65 years old, Terry has been battling renal failure for more than 35 years. He is a father of 7, grandfather to more than 25 grandchildren, and a great-grandfather to 6 beautiful great-grandchildren.





In May 2015, Terry received a kidney transplant, giving our family hope after years of fighting. Unfortunately, the transplant failed in March 2025, and since then, he has continued to battle through one health challenge after another.





In June 2026, Terry became extremely ill and spent approximately four weeks in and out of hospitals in Mississippi. As his condition continued to decline, our family made the difficult decision to take him to Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, hoping the specialists there could provide the care he desperately needed.





Shortly after arriving, Terry's condition became critical. He suffered cardiac arrest, required CPR, and was placed in the ICU.





Doctors discovered that Terry had excessive fluid throughout his body, including a dangerous buildup around his heart that had caused significant damage. He is currently being treated for multiple serious medical conditions.





On Sunday, August 9, 2026, our family faced one of the most frightening moments of this journey. Doctors needed to perform a pericardiocentesis to remove fluid from around his heart. During this time, Terry coded twice and required CPR.





There was a moment when doctors were unsure if he would make it.

But Terry had something to prove.

He was asked if he was going to fight.

Even through his pain and sickness, Terry nodded his head and said, "Yes."

And that is exactly what he has done.





By the grace of God, Terry kept fighting, and he is now recovering in the ICU. He still has a long road ahead and will require continued care at a long-term care facility after he is released from the hospital.

Our family has done everything possible to be there for him, but the financial burden has become overwhelming.





Our Goal: $32,000





We are asking for your help as our family faces the many unexpected expenses that have come with Terry's illness and treatment in Houston.





All donations will go directly toward expenses related to Terry's care and our family's ability to remain by his side, including:

Travel and transportation Lodging Food and daily necessities Medical expenses and medications Long-term care expenses Other unexpected expenses related to Terry's recovery





We know that $32,000 is a large goal, but this journey has brought expenses far beyond what our family could have ever prepared for. We are simply asking for help so that we can focus on what matters most—Terry's recovery and being there for him.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand. A prayer, a share, or simply helping us spread Terry's story means more to our family than you could ever know.





For more than 35 years, Terry has fought.

He has fought through kidney failure.

He fought through a transplant and the loss of that transplant.

He has fought through countless hospital stays, procedures, and setbacks.

And now, even after coding twice and requiring CPR, he is still fighting.

Our father was asked if he was going to fight.

He said "YES"!

So we are standing beside him and fighting with him.





Please help us continue to stand beside Terry.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for every donation, every prayer, every share, every message, and every act of kindness shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time.





We believe God isn't finished with Terry's story yet.

🙏 Please continue to pray for Terry White.

#TeamTerry

#TerryStrong

#GodIsStillWorking





With love and gratitude,

The White/McCray Family