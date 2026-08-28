Help Tammy Get Emergency LASIK Surgery

My sister Tammy needs to have two emergency LASIK eye surgeries. The first surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, and the next is in three weeks.





Right now, she's unable to see well enough to do the things she needs to do, including providing for her family. These surgeries will help her regain her vision and get back to caring for the people who depend on her.





Any donation right now would be such a blessing. Thank you for standing with my sister during this time.