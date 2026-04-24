Help Taco Bros Recover From Fire

I'm Jesus, and I'm asking for help for Taco Bros, our local restaurant in Grimsley, Tennessee. After we closed for the night, an electrical fire started and caused devastating damage to our building. Right now, we're still assessing everything and trying to figure out what comes next. We don't yet know if rebuilding in the same location is possible, but we know we're not ready to give up on Taco Bros.





We built this place from the ground up with hard work, long days, and the support of so many incredible people. Taco Bros became more than just a restaurant to us, it became part of our lives, our employees' lives, and hopefully a place that meant something to many of you too.





Any support raised here will help us recover and replace what was lost, giving us the chance to move forward. Thank you for standing with us.