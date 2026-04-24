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Help Support Our Dad During His Cancer Journey

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byElida Aguilar

Help Support Our Dad During His Cancer Journey

Our dad has spent over 40 years loving, supporting, and being there for our family. Now, he needs us to be there for him.

Dad has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Mantle Cell Lymphoma and is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Under his doctor’s orders, he is unable to work while he focuses on his health and recovery.

For the past 26 years, Dad has worked at the same place of employment and has always worked hard to provide for the life he and our mom have built together. After over 40 years of marriage and raising their family, they are now facing a completely unexpected chapter of their lives.

With Dad unable to work, the financial strain of medical expenses and everyday living costs has become an overwhelming concern for our parents. While Dad focuses on fighting cancer, Mom is by his side supporting him through every treatment, appointment, and difficult day.

We want them to be able to focus on what matters most: Dad getting better.

We are asking for support to help with medical expenses, household bills, groceries, transportation to and from treatments, and other necessary living expenses while Dad is unable to work.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Dad and Mom in your prayers is just as meaningful.

Dad has spent so many years showing up for all of us and being someone our family could count on. Now it is our turn to show up for him. ❤️

Thank you for every donation, share, prayer, and kind word as our family stands beside Dad and Mom through this journey.


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