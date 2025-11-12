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Help Support Joe's Cancer Journey

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Venhuizen

Help Support Joe's Cancer Journey

In February, after experiencing increased pain and significant digestive issues, Joe was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. This was incredibly difficult news to hear, especially because Joe had not experienced any symptoms that specifically pointed to prostate cancer.

Unfortunately, Joe’s GI issues continued to worsen, eventually bringing him back to the emergency room in March. By that point, he had lost more than 25 pounds in just 30 days and was extremely weak and fatigued. Bozeman Health performed a CT scan and discovered a bowel blockage, which explained many of the symptoms he had been experiencing.

Joe underwent surgery to remove the blockage, but because he was so severely malnourished, the bowel resection did not heal properly. This led to sepsis, another surgery, and ultimately an ileostomy bag. Joe spent six long weeks at Bozeman Health recovering.

During that time, the biopsy results came back with another unexpected and devastating diagnosis: a very rare cancer originating in the appendix called Goblet Cell Adenocarcinoma.

In May, Joe was able to have surgery to reconnect his bowels. We are incredibly thankful that he is now able to eat again and has been able to regain some of the weight he lost. We are also grateful for every bit of strength and progress he has made along the way.

Joe’s cancer journey is going to be a long road, with many unknowns and difficult treatment decisions ahead as we navigate this rare cancer. Through it all, we are putting our faith in God and trusting that He is the ultimate healer.

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers. Please pray for understanding, peace, and comfort for Joe and our family. Please pray for strength and energy for Joe so that he can continue to spend precious time with his children and grandchildren.

If you are able, we would also be incredibly grateful for any financial support you can provide to help Joe and Becky with the growing expenses that come with this journey. Between frequent travel to Bozeman, the possibility of traveling out of state to a hospital that specializes in this rare cancer, and the ongoing medical expenses, the financial burden has become significant.

Thank you so much for your prayers, love, and support for our family during this incredibly challenging and uncertain time. Every prayer, kind word, and act of support means more to us than we can put into words.

With love and gratitude,

Becky, JD, Jessica, and Kayleigh


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