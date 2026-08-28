Help Sunday Start a Pos Business

Hello, my name is Sunday Adoh.





I am a father of 3 children from Nigeria. Right now life is very hard because I don’t have a steady job. It has become very difficult to feed my family, pay rent, and take care of my children.





I am humbly asking for your support to raise NGN 750,000 to start a POS business.





This is how your donation will be used:

1. Shop Rent for 1 year: NGN 200,000

2. POS Machine + Business Capital: NGN 400,000

3. Generator, Table, Chairs & Registration: NGN 150,000





With this POS business, I will serve my community with cash withdrawals, transfers, and bill payments. This will give me daily income to provide food for my children and take care of my family with dignity.





Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to my goal and change my family’s life.





Thank you so much for believing in me and supporting my dream.

May God bless and reward you abundantly.