Help Stop Our Eviction

My daughter and I are facing eviction. Recently, I blacked out and hit my head on a table, and doctors discovered something is wrong with my heart. I'm now wearing a heart monitor and have been unable to work. Because of this, I've fallen behind on rent and bills, and we're at risk of losing our home.





I'm raising $3,000 to help stop the eviction process and keep a roof over our heads while I focus on my health and getting back to work. Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with my daughter and me.