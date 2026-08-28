HELP STEPHEN BUILD LIFE SAVINGS JOBS IN NIGERIA

My name is Stephen Afolabi, a resident of Akure, Ondo-State, Nigeria.





I am writing to request support for a small-scale income-generating business to restore my livelihood after a prolonged health crisis.





Background:

Since May 1st, 2024, I have been battling a severe illness. To cover medical expenses, I sold my personal vehicles and my boutique shop. By God’s grace I am now recovering.





Current Need:

To become self-sufficient and support my family, I plan to start:

1. A second-hand clothing / Okrika business

2. A POS / mobile money agent business





These two businesses will provide daily income and help me regain financial stability.





Budget Request: ₦3,500,000 NGN [~$2,200 USD]

Breakdown available upon request.





I am committed to transparency and accountability.





Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to your response.





Sincerely,

Stephen Afolabi Akinduko

Phone: +234 803 424 3040

Email: stephenakinduko@gmail.com

Akure, Ondo-State, Nigeria