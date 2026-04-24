Help Shiloh Through Funeral and Burial Costs

My name is Hannah, and I'm reaching out on behalf of my baby sister, Shiloh. Her husband, Nick, recently passed away in a car accident. She's now a 26-year-old widow facing funeral and burial costs, and without his income, she's unable to work and is facing foreclosure.





Shiloh is in tremendous debt and at risk of bankruptcy. The funds raised will help her cover the funeral and burial expenses so she can begin to stabilize her life during this unimaginable time.





Thank you for standing with Shiloh.