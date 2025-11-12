Help Shawnee Get the Surgery She Needs

Shawnee is an 11-year-old black-and-white German Shepherd, and one of my rescues. I foster dogs. That is how she came to me, and that is why she is still with me. If you met her now, you would never guess what she survived to become this gentle.





Who she is now

Shawnee is a talker. She has opinions, and she will tell you about them. She loves people. She is super friendly with other dogs, and she loves children. When I get home she is beside herself, bouncing, talking, demanding affection like she has been waiting all day for that exact moment. Then she curls up and stays on your lap. Not a quick sit. She settles in and she does not get off.

She is affectionate in a whole-body way. She leans in. She follows. She wants to be near you. There is nothing hard about her personality now. She is easy to love because she loves so openly. Once she decided the world was safe, she became the most loving girl in the house. She learned how to play. She learned how to ask for attention instead of hiding from it.

That personality is not what she arrived with. It is what she grew into.





What was done to her

I believe she was kicked as a puppy, on top of the other abuse. You could see it in her body. When I first brought her home, she was shutting down. She had been beaten. She had been shot with a BB gun several times, we can still feel BBs under her skin that were never taken out. She was terrified of everything, including walking. She would crouch down and make herself as small as possible, the way a dog does when she expects a foot to come at her. One day I was in the hallway and blocked the doorway with my leg so she would not bolt. She dropped to the floor screaming. I had not touched her. I had only put my leg in the way. That is how afraid she was of legs, of being trapped, of what used to happen to her.

My other dog, Skittles, is the one who helped pull her back into the world. Shawnee followed Skittles everywhere. Skittles showed her that play was allowed and that a house could be safe. Shawnee put her past behind her. The girl who used to fold herself into the floor is the same girl who now seeks you out for affection. That is who I am trying to get through surgery.





Now she needs surgery, and it cannot wait.

Shawnee has a mast cell tumor that has to come out. The vet looked at it and said this is bad. Very bad. It is infected, and it has to be removed. We are treating the infection first. After that she goes on a steroid for a week to shrink the tumor before surgery. That means I have a little over a week to come up with the rest of the money, or I have to postpone an operation that the vet already told me should not wait.





What this has already cost — and what is still owed

I have already paid about $650 for the diagnosis and medications and about $700 for the ultrasound. The written surgery estimate from Ocean Avenue Veterinary Hospital in San Francisco is $4,043.30. Altogether we are looking at about $5,000.





Why I am asking

I foster dogs. I do this because dogs like Shawnee do not get a second chance unless somebody takes them in and then actually pays for what they need. I am not a rescue with a board and a bank account. I am one person, in San Francisco, taking them home and covering their care out of my own pocket.

Right now I am in a financial bind. I just paid for another foster’s spay, and I paid for very expensive blood work to find out what she is allergic to. Those bills were the right thing to do for her. They also used up what I had left. My CareCredit is maxed out. I do not have another card I can put this on.

I really hate asking. I cannot wait on this tumor until I have the money saved. It is infected. The vet said it is bad. Every extra week it stays in her is a week I do not want to give it. That is the main reason I am asking.

If I cannot raise the funds in time, I will have to delay the surgery. I am asking now so I do not have to.

How every dollar will be used

About $4,043 — surgery, anesthesia, IV catheter and fluids, peri-operative medications, radiographs, and the biopsy/histopathology already on the estimate About $700 — ultrasound on Monday About $650 — diagnosis, medications to clear the infection, and the steroid course to shrink the tumor





I will post updates after her procedure and as she heals. I will also upload the veterinary estimate so you can see exactly what the hospital quoted.

Any gift, any share, and any prayer means more than I can say. Shawnee already survived a cruel start. She learned how to trust again. I just need help getting her through this next part.

Thank you for reading her story.

Christine



