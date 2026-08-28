Help Seth Set Up A Multifaceted Cleaning Business

Seth Odoyo Odhiambo is my name. Seth is currently 26 years old, a visionary who is trying to employ the youth in a bid to beat three demonic giants in the lives of young people, namely; crime, drug abuse, depression.





Born and raised in Kenya, I grew up watching the painful repercussions of unemployment among young people, both educated and uneducated. In an attempt to live in a harsh environment that doesn't recognize situations, these young people often plunge to depression, turning to drug abuse and crime.





The painful reality is that some of them end up in prison or dying either from mob justice or from direct effects of abusing dangerous drugs.





It's from this that I came up with a business project that can employ hundreds of youth across the country, not once but from a humble beginning and expansion at intervals. That's a multifaceted cleaning business that includes; upholstery, post construction, sneaker care, car wash, laundry services among others.





Currently, I'm self employed, doing mobile cleaning and pest control services across Nairobi city. This is a highly lucrative venture that's always on high demand especially in a largely populated cities in Kenya. With my limited resources, I've been able to employ only two people, a lady and a gentleman who help me with my booking operations.





I've been hiring machines for upholstery and fumigation services from already established firms whenever I have bookings that require the use of such, with countless requests from my peers to give them jobs; which I'm unable to provide at the moment, a situation that pains my heart to remember.





It's for this course that I'm humbly appealing to anyone who's reading this, to help me raise funds in order to set up my own firm, so I can be able to bring my dream of properly fighting unemployment, drug abuse, depression and crime; through job opportunities and survival entrepreneurial skills mentorship to my peers.





The funds will enable me purchase basis machines such as carwash pressure machine, wash and dry laundry machine, fumigation fogging machine, floor scrubbing machines, vacuum cleaners, steaming machines among others. It will also enable me set up a physical business location, digital marketing efforts and modern office equipment.





Once the seed capital is available and business starts operating, I'm aiming to open several branches, one at a time across Kenyan cities as the business expands while creating a long lasting impact. I know I can't solve all the problems in my country, but my biggest happiness comes from impacting a life positively. I'm confident that the Almighty shall use me to change lives, through the help of none other than you who's reading this.





I therefore invite everyone to help me bring my vision into a reality. May God bless you abundantly even as you plan to change a life. Thanks 🙏.