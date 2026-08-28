Help Secure Bond for My Friend

My close friend is currently incarcerated while awaiting resolution of his case. His total bond is $300,000, and we are working to raise approximately $30,000 toward the bail bond premium needed to secure his release. He maintains his innocence and deserves the opportunity to address the allegations through the legal process.





Right now, he's waiting behind bars for his case to proceed. Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps us move closer to bringing him home. Your support would mean so much as we work to secure his release and give him the chance to fight his case from outside.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.