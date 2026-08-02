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Help Saw Phar Soud Pauk Fight Rhabdomyosarcoma

Goal$210,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMentoris Myanmar

Help Saw Phar Soud Pauk Fight Rhabdomyosarcoma

Saw Phar Soud Pauk is facing a life-changing battle with cancer.

He has been diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a serious and aggressive cancer, and is living with a large tumor that has caused him significant pain and suffering.

Despite the difficulty he is facing, Saw Phar Soud Pauk continues to smile and hold on to hope. Behind that smile is a person who is fighting for his health and for the chance to have a better future.

His condition is serious and requires specialized medical treatment in Korea. However, the cost of medical treatment, surgery, travel, accommodation, and other necessary expenses is far beyond what he and his family can manage on their own.

That is why we are reaching out to people around the world.

We are asking you to stand with Saw Phar Soud Pauk during this difficult time.

Your donation, whether large or small, can help him get one step closer to the medical care he urgently needs. Even a small contribution can become meaningful when people come together.

If you are unable to donate, please share his story with your friends, family, and community. A single share could reach someone who is able to make a difference.

Saw Phar Soud Pauk is not asking for an easy life. He is simply hoping for a chance to receive treatment, fight this disease, and look forward to better days.

❤️ Please help us give Saw Phar Soud Pauk hope and a chance to keep fighting.

Every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please share his story. Your share could reach someone who can help change his life.


Thank you for standing with Saw Phar Soud Pauk and his family.

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