Help Save Our Village Church Before It’s Too Late

Help Us Rebuild Our Village Church Before It Is Too Late





During a recent visit to a deep rural village, I had the opportunity to visit a local church that serves as an important place of worship and community for the people living there.

What I saw deeply moved me.

The church building is in a very poor and unsafe condition. There are serious cracks in the pillars and walls, and the structure needs urgent attention. The members of the church are increasingly worried about their safety. Some are afraid to attend services regularly because they fear that parts of the building could fall while they are inside.

These are people with limited resources who should not have to choose between practicing their faith and protecting their lives.

After seeing the situation myself, I felt that I could not simply walk away. I am therefore raising funds on behalf of this local community to help them rebuild their church as soon as possible.

This is not about building something luxurious. It is about helping provide a safe, simple, and secure place where the people of this village can worship, gather, and continue supporting one another.

Why Your Help Matters

The community does not have the financial means to undertake the rebuilding on its own. Every donation brings this community one step closer to having a safe place to worship again.

Your support can help with:

Repairing or rebuilding dangerous pillars and walls Constructing a stronger and safer church structure Providing a secure place for worship and community gatherings Giving families peace of mind when attending church Restoring hope to a community that urgently needs support

We do not want to wait for an accident or tragedy before taking action. The church needs to be rebuilt urgently.

I am asking you to join me in supporting this community. Whether you can give a large donation or a small one, every contribution matters. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others can also make a meaningful difference.

I personally visited this church and saw the situation with my own eyes. Now I am asking for your help to stand alongside the people who worship there.





Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support.



