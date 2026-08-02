Help Save My Mother's Home

My mother left me our home, and it means everything to me. Right now, I'm on disability and have fallen behind on my property taxes. The county is threatening to auction off the house to cover what I owe.





This home isn't just a place to live, it's where my memories of my mother live. Losing it would mean losing that connection to her and to my past.





I'm raising money to help cover the back taxes and stop the auction. Thank you for standing with me.