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Help Save My Labradoodle's Life

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byChrista Kerr

Help Save My Labradoodle's Life

🚨🐾 PLEASE HELP SAVE LAYLA’S LIFE 🐾🚨


A week ago, my Labradoodle, Layla, got into something toxic, and it is now causing serious damage to her liver.


I took her to the veterinarian immediately. We were told that her best chance is hospitalization with IV fluids and intensive supportive care, but the estimated cost is around $5,000, which is more than I can manage on my own.


💔 We have already spent approximately $2,000 on Layla's veterinary care, testing and medications, and unfortunately, we are now facing the possibility of thousands more to give her the treatment she needs.


Right now, we are trying medications at home, but the veterinarian isn't confident that medication alone will be enough.


💔 Layla's liver levels are around 1,300 when they should be under 200. She is still very much in the danger zone.


What makes this situation even more upsetting is that I am concerned this may not have been accidental. Some neighbours have previously been unhappy with Layla because she barks, and because of the circumstances, I can't help but worry that someone may have intentionally put something out that she got into. I want to be very clear that I do not have proof of who or what caused this, but it is something I am deeply concerned about.


Layla goes back to the veterinarian on Monday for repeat blood work. From there, we may be looking at additional medications, ultrasounds to examine her kidneys, gallbladder and bile ducts, or possibly the hospitalization and IV treatment she desperately needs.


🙏 I AM ASKING FOR HELP TO SAVE LAYLA.


If you would feel more comfortable donating directly toward Layla's veterinary care, donations can be made directly to Northern Oak Animal Hospital in Sarnia.


📞 Northern Oak Animal Hospital: (226) 776-1777


Please let the clinic know that your donation is intended to go toward Layla's veterinary care.


Every dollar raised will help us provide whatever treatment the veterinarian believes gives Layla the best chance of recovering. Even $5, $10 or $20 adds up.


If you cannot donate, PLEASE SHARE. ❤️ One share could reach the person who is able to help us give Layla the treatment she needs.


Layla is incredibly loved. I just want to give my girl every possible chance to survive this and come home healthy. 🐾❤️‍🩹


Thank you to everyone who donates, shares, sends kind words or keeps Layla in their thoughts. 🙏🐶❤️

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