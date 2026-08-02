Help Save My Friend's House

My friend is about to lose his house, a home he's worked hard to keep.





Right now, he's in the process of selling everything he's worked so hard for just to try to keep his house. He's been through enough in life and refuses to ask anyone for help, but he needs it now. Your support would mean so much to him and could make a real difference in keeping his home. Please lets show him the love that he has shown each and everyone of us.. lets show him that he has been an important person in our lives and do what we can to help ease his stress and save his home.. together we can make this happen.