Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source of unconditional love. 🐾





On August 5, 2026, Baxter's life changed forever. Something made Baxter act out of the ordinary and caused him to cross the street which was extremely uncharacteristic for him.





Baxter was then struck by a tractor-trailer and suffered catastrophic injuries. He sustained severe pelvic fractures that require massive, specialized surgery, hospitalization, and a large abdominal wound that could not be closed for over 24 hours. Baxter has shown in the last 36 hours his resilience and has the will to live to get back home to his family.





Baxter needs your help more than ever as the road ahead is going to be long and difficult. His surgeries, hospitalization, medications, diagnostic testing, rehabilitation, and ongoing care are going to create overwhelming expenses for Baxter's family.





Anyone that knows Baxter knows that he is not just a pet. He is part of a family and has given years of unconditional love, companionship, and countless memories. Please help us fight for him. ❤️





We are asking for help from friends, family members, and anyone who believes that Baxter deserves the best chance to survive and go home.





Any donation, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing Baxter's story. Every share helps us reach another person who may be able to help.





Please keep Baxter and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this critical time. 🙏





Thank you for your kindness, support, and positive thoughts. ❤️







