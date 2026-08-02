Help save a Veteran

My name is Billie Arens, Sgt, Veteran of the USAF. My friend Joel Melancon, also a USAF Veteran, is in dire straits. After spending months in the hospital with life threatening problems, he was released. His home, a trailer, had sat in the Texas sun and was covered with mold, unlivable. He went to a hotel but soon ran out of money. He is now homeless. I testify to you…this man is a good man. He deserves our help. He stepped in at great physical peril to protect me from an individual who was sexually harassing and frightening me. I will always be thankful. Please, please, help me help him. I just want to get him back into a safe home. Thank you and God bless