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HELP RUTH GAIN HER SPARK AFTER BEING TRAFFICKED

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byNagawa christiner

HELP RUTH GAIN HER SPARK AFTER BEING TRAFFICKED

Help Ruth Recover From Trafficking and Rebuild Her Life

Ruth was promised a better life and a genuine job in Dubai. Instead, she became a victim of human trafficking and was forced into prostitution against her will.

For almost seven months, Ruth endured unimaginable abuse and was forced to work under dangerous and degrading conditions. When she tried to resist, she was violently assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

During her time in captivity, Ruth was also forced to undergo an unsafe abortion, which caused serious complications and damage to her reproductive health. She was later deported back to Uganda with almost nothing.

We recently received another devastating piece of news: Ruth has tested positive for HIV. She now needs medical care, treatment, monitoring, and emotional support as she begins trying to rebuild her life after the trauma she has experienced.

We are raising $3,000 to help cover Ruth's urgent medical treatment, examinations, medication, follow-up care, nutrition, and basic needs while she works toward recovery.

Ruth did not choose this life. She was deceived, trafficked, abused, and forced into circumstances she desperately tried to escape. Now that she is back home, she deserves the opportunity to heal safely and regain her dignity.

Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a real difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, churches, community, and anyone who may be willing to help.

Please help us give Ruth a chance to heal and rebuild her life. ❤️

Thank you to everyone who chooses to stand with Ruth during this difficult time.

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