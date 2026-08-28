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Help Rocky's Sweet Snowballs Dream Come To Life

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRobert Thomas

Help Rocky's Sweet Snowballs Dream Come To Life

🍧 Help Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs Grow!


🎯 Fundraising Goal: $10,000


Every Snowball Helps Build the Dream! 💙


Hello everyone,


My name is Rocky, and I’m raising $10,000 to help launch and grow Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs, a small frozen-treat business created with a big dream and a passion for bringing something fun, affordable, and delicious to the community.


Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs will offer colorful, flavorful snowballs that are perfect for families, children, community events, parties, and hot summer days. We also plan to offer hot dogs and nachos, giving customers more affordable food options while creating a fun neighborhood experience.


How Your Donation Will Help


Funds raised will go toward the equipment and supplies needed to get the business up and running, including:


- Snowball machine and equipment

- Freezers and coolers

- Cups, lids, spoons, and serving supplies

- Snowball syrups and ingredients

- Hot dog and nacho supplies

- Pop-up stand/tent and setup equipment

- Business licenses, permits, and insurance

- Signs, menus, flyers, and marketing

Payment processing and business supplies

- Transportation and event setup

- Working capital to help us serve our first customers

Why This Means So Much

Starting a small business takes courage, commitment, and resources. We are working hard to turn Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs into a successful local business that can grow over time.


Our vision is bigger than simply selling snowballs. We want to create a welcoming place where families can enjoy affordable treats, support a local small business, and make great memories together.


With your help, we can move from an idea and a dream to a real, operating business.


🙏 Please Help Us Reach $10,000


Whether you can donate $5, $10, $25, $50, $100, or any amount you are comfortable giving, every contribution will make a difference.


If you aren't able to donate, sharing this GoFundMe with your family, friends, coworkers, and social media network would mean just as much to us.


Thank you for believing in Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs and for supporting our small-business dream.


Every Snowball Helps!

Every Donation Matters!

Every Share Brings Us Closer to Our Goal!


Thank you for your support!


— Rocky’s Sweet Snowballs 🍧🌭🧀

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