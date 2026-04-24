Help Robert After Ocean Accident

Robert was hurt in an ocean accident on Saturday, August 15th and has a spinal cord injury. The road ahead will be long, and the recovery will not be easy, but we're holding on to hope.





Donations for Robert will help ease the burden of medical bills, long term therapy, and support for our family as we navigate this recovery. Your prayers and support mean so much to us.





Thank you for standing with Robert, and with our family. We love you all so much.





, The Riddell Family