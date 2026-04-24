Help Restore Our Electronics Engineering Project

My name is Joyce, and I'm raising funds on behalf of myself and my engineering project team.





We recently experienced serious damage to our inverter and power-supply system, which affected essential electronic equipment, components, and inventory needed for our ongoing engineering fabrication project. The damage has brought our work to an unexpected halt.





We are urgently seeking support to restore our power system, replace damaged electronic inventory, and get back to work. The funds will help cover replacement and repair of the damaged inverter and power system, replacement of electronic components and fabrication materials, replacement of damaged project inventory, PCB fabrication and assembly, and testing equipment and essential engineering tools.





Your support would mean so much to us as we work to rebuild and continue this important project. Thank you for standing with our team.