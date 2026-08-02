Help Restore His Smile

I'm raising money to help the father of my children get his front teeth repaired. He has three or four front teeth that are severely decayed and in need of dental work. The damage has kept him from eating properly and has affected his confidence in ways that reach into every part of his life.





Dental repair is expensive, and right now it feels out of reach. He's one of the hardest working and kindest people I've ever met, and he deserves to feel confident again. He deserves to smile without embarrassment.





Your donation will go directly toward his dental care. Any funds beyond what's needed will be returned to our church.





Thank you for considering him. Whether you're able to give or simply holding us in your prayers, it means everything.