Help Repair My Home's Water Damage

Last year, a water leak under my slab caused thousands of dollars in damage. This year, another leak has made things worse. I now have to raise my slab and reroute my water lines, expenses insurance won't cover. I have to kerp the water off to my home. I only turn it on when I need it.

I'm a widow and disabled, and I don't have tens of thousands of dollars for these repairs. I've never been one to ask for help; I've always been the one helping family and friends. My home has been a refuge for my family.

I'm asking for your support to help me repair my home and restore running water. Thank you for standing with me. God bless and have a Blessed day