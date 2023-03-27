Help Rebuild Nana's Home After the Fire

On October 18, 2024, a devastating fire severely damaged Nana’s home in Toms River, New Jersey—a house our family has cherished for decades. Thankfully, Nana and Nash, her beloved dog, escaped safely. However, the damage left the home unlivable, and our family is now facing the long process of rebuilding.





This home has been at the heart of our family for generations. It is where we gathered for holidays, shared Sunday dinners, and made countless memories with children and grandchildren. For my cousins and me, it was always Nana and Pop’s house—hand-built by our grandfather with help from his brothers-in-law. To my children, it is simply Nana’s house.





Recovering from a house fire is a long and expensive process. Although insurance provides some assistance, many cleanup, rebuilding, and temporary living expenses remain uncovered.





We are raising funds to help cover those costs and restore the home where so many generations of our family have gathered. Every donation, prayer, and share will mean more to our family than we can express.





Thank you for helping Nana rebuild her home and begin this next chapter.