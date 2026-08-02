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Help Prince's Family Recover After sewage flood

Goal$12,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byHephzibah Prince

Help Prince's Family Recover After sewage flood

On July 27, 2026, our family experienced a devastating sewer backup that filled our basement with contaminated sewage water in the middle of the night following severe storms in the Niagara Region.


The flooding began around 2:00 a.m. while our family was asleep. By God's grace, our children were protected from harm. We truly believe God was watching over us that night. Around 6:00 a.m., our Golden Retriever, Joey, began crying and would not settle down. He woke us up and led us toward the basement. When we opened the door, we were shocked to discover the basement flooded with filthy, contaminated sewage water. The smell was overwhelming, and the damage was already extensive.


Our family of four—my wife Hepsi, our children Henri and Henly, and I—have been deeply impacted by this disaster. What should have been a joyful summer vacation for our children has turned into weeks of disruption, cleanup, and uncertainty.


News article:

https://www.chch.com/chch-news/niagara-region-ramps-up-flood-recovery-efforts-as-lincoln-st-catharines-remain-under-states-of-emergency/


For the past two weeks, we have been living with the aftermath of the flood. Our home has been filled with unpleasant odors from the sewage contamination. We have been without air conditioning and hot water while waiting for repairs and restoration. Simple daily routines that most families take for granted have become difficult.


The flood destroyed or contaminated many of our personal belongings, including appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, household goods, electronics, and other essentials. Our estimated personal property loss is currently more than $35,000.


The structural damage to the basement is estimated at approximately $80,000. Thankfully, our insurance company is assisting with the rebuilding process, but we are still responsible for a $5,000 deductible and other expenses that may not be fully covered. Replacing essential household items and appliances will also place a significant financial burden on our family.


Many friends, colleagues, neighbors, and members of our church community have asked how they can help. In response, we have created this fundraiser to assist with replacing essential belongings, covering out-of-pocket expenses, paying our insurance deductible, and helping our family recover from this unexpected disaster.


Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you are unable to give financially, we would greatly appreciate your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others.

We are incredibly grateful for the kindness, prayers, encouragement, meals, and support that have already been shown to our family. During this difficult season, we continue to trust in God's faithfulness and provision.


"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1


Thank you for helping us rebuild and move forward.


With gratitude,

Prince, Hepsi, Henri, Henly, and Joey

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