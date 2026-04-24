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Help Pedro Rebuild His Life After Being Stranded a

Goal₺900,000 TRY
Raised₺0 TRY

Fundraiser created byMurat recep Toprak

Help Pedro Rebuild His Life After Being Stranded a

My name is Pedro. I never imagined that I would have to ask strangers for help like this.


I traveled abroad with hope. I believed I was going to build a future with someone I loved and trusted. I invested my time, savings, energy, and heart into that future.


Unfortunately, things turned out very differently.


After being betrayed and losing the support I believed I had, I found myself in an extremely difficult situation far away from home. At one point, I was left struggling at an airport, trying to figure out where I would sleep, how I would eat, and how I could safely get through the next day.


Being thousands of kilometers away from home made everything even harder.


I am not creating this fundraiser because I want a luxurious life. I am asking for help because I need a chance to start over.


My goal is ₱1,000,000.


The funds will help me secure safe accommodation, cover food and basic necessities, handle transportation and travel expenses, and give me enough stability to rebuild my life after the financial and personal losses I experienced.



How the funds will be used



  1. ₱100,000 — Accommodation, deposit and moving expenses
  2. ₱250,000 — Food and basic necessities
  3. ₱150,000 — Transportation and travel expenses
  4. ₱300,000 — Essential living expenses for several months while rebuilding
  5. ₱100,000 — Documentation, communication and unexpected emergency expenses
  6. ₱100,000 — Rebuilding financially and getting back on my feet



Total goal: ₱1,000,000


I understand that ₱1,000,000 is a large amount to ask for. I also understand that people deserve to know where their donations are going. That is why I want to be as transparent as possible and provide updates throughout this journey.


I don’t expect anyone to fix my life for me.


I am simply asking for enough help to get back on my feet and have another chance to build a stable life.


If you cannot donate, even sharing this fundraiser could make a huge difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in me, and for giving me a chance to start again.


With gratitude,

Pedro


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