Help Pastor Jean Reach His Community in Haiti

Help Pastor Jean Keep Moving in Haiti





Pastor Jean is pastoring a new church in the mountains above Jeremie, Haiti, and his days are full.





He leads Sunday services, runs discipleship programs during the week, helps families with community agricultural projects, and helps organize medical clinics for his neighbors.





Right now he does all of this on foot.





It is a 5 hour walk each way to Jeremie just to buy supplies, take care of church business, or get materials for the projects. That is 10 hours walking for one trip - a whole day gone.





We want to get Pastor Jean a reliable motorbike so he can:





Get to church members and new believers quickly Lead discipleship and outreach in surrounding villages Carry supplies for the agricultural projects Help bring people to medical clinics Make the necessary trip to Jeremie for business in an hour instead of 5





Every dollar will go directly to the purchase of the motorbike, registration, and safety gear. If we raise more than needed, it will go toward fuel and maintenance for the first year.





Pastor Jean is giving everything he has to serve his community. This motorbike will multiply what he can do every single day.





Thank you for praying, giving, and sharing.





I will post photos and updates as soon as he gets the bike.