Help Our Students Farm and Restore the Environment

Growing Healthy Futures: Support

Extreme High School, our Environmental Conservation Club isn't just a classroom lesson, it's action. Our students grow their own food and vegetables right on campus, learning sustainable farming while helping put nutritious meals on their own plates.

It's working. But we're ready to grow further. To truly boost this program, we need more land to expand our growing space, and quality seeds to plant a wider variety of healthy, reliable crops.

With your support, our students can farm more, eat better, and carry these sustainability skills with them for life.

Why This Matters

Students are actively growing their own food, gaining hands-on sustainable farming skills

Homegrown vegetables mean more nutritious school meals

Expanding land and improving seed quality will multiply what the club can grow and teach

This program builds both healthier students and future environmental stewards

How Your Gift Helps

Land access — securing enough space to expand the growing area

Quality seeds — a wider, more reliable variety of vegetables and crops

Tools and materials supporting day-to-day farming and conservation activities

Join Us

Whether you give $10 or $500, you're helping our students grow food, gain real skills, and build a more sustainable future for themselves and their community. Please give, and share this campaign with others who care about education, nutrition, and the environment.

Thank you for helping our students grow.