Help us, help our dear sister regain her life back

We are raising funds for our sister in Christ, a 62-year-old woman who was recently discharged from the hospital after suffering a heart attack. She is currently facing extremely difficult living conditions.





During a recent home reset, we discovered that her small RV/trailer is in desperate need of basic household necessities. She does not have the essential furniture and appliances needed to safely and comfortably live in her home.





She is in need of a new stove, refrigerator, furniture, two queen-size beds, and other essential household items. She is temporarily staying with a friend while we work to help her return to a safe and comfortable living environment.





After everything she has experienced, our goal is to help restore a sense of dignity, comfort, and stability to her home. The funds raised will go toward purchasing furniture and appliances for her home.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in helping her rebuild.