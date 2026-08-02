Help Our Head Chef After Car Accident

Our head chef was in a horrible car accident a few days ago. He's currently hospitalized and doesn't have insurance. The medical bills are piling up, and he's out of work for the foreseeable future.





He's a working father of two who has always worked hard to support his family. He's too stubborn to ask for help himself, so I'm doing it for him. Right now, he and his family really could use support as he recovers and faces these unexpected costs.





Your donation would mean so much to him and his family during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with him.