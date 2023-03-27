Help Our Friends Find Safe Housing

My 68-year-old friend and her 63-year-old husband need help finding a place to live. They lived in the same house for 11 years and never missed a bill payment. When they asked their landlord repeatedly to make repairs, nothing changed. The city came in and inspected the house and found it was not livable, mold covered about 90% of it, making it very unsafe. They have to move now.





Both of them are dealing with serious health challenges. He has dementia, and she has what's thought to be blood cancer. On top of everything else, they're facing the cost and stress of finding and moving to a new home.





They've always done right by their responsibilities. Now they need help getting to safety. Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time.