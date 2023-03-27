Help Our Friend Through Winter

A member of our community recently lost her job and couldn't pay rent. She's now homeless, living in her truck with her dog. To make things harder, her truck has broken down.





She's loved by everyone around. Heather gives her time and energy without complaint to neighbors that cannot do things physically on their own. She mowes yards for seniors without charge. And checks their mail for them. You may see her walking along just picking up litter to make the neighborhood cleaner. Always a kind word for another, and loves to tell people about Jesus. She helps with anything she can. Right now, she really doesn't have much of anything. She needs help with truck repairs and supplies for the upcoming winter.





She and her dog would be very thankful for any support you can offer.