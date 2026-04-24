Help Our Friend Through Surgery and Recovery

One of our friends is facing an enormous surgery, and right now is going through an incredibly difficult time. Her husband is in a rehabilitation center recovering from a fall and dealing with cancer treatment. With no family to help, she's been carrying so much on her shoulders.





She reluctantly reached out to us, and we want to be there for her. Medical costs, travel, household expenses, food, the bills keep coming.





This is where we shine. Let's take the stress off of her and let her heal with a relaxed mind. Your support would mean so much to her and her family right now.