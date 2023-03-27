Help Our Family with Rent and School Needs

﻿ I'm a single mom of three, two boys and a girl, ages 9, 9, and 14. Like any single parent knows, taking care of children is expensive, and in this world it's almost impossible to keep up.





Right now I'm behind on rent and facing late fees. I also need to cover our Xcel energy payment, which is overdue. My high schooler needs new school uniforms and supplies for the year, and my twins are turning 10 on October 1st. I don't even have money for a cake to celebrate with them.





I'm asking for help to cover these costs, past due rent, late fees, the energy bill, school uniforms and supplies, and a birthday celebration for my twins. Thank you, and God bless you.