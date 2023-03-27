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Help our Family with Bills and Legal Expenses.

Goal$3,000 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Schoof

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Schoof

Help our Family with Bills and Legal Expenses.

After a workplace incident I was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, major depressive disorder, and agoraphobia(the fear to leave ones home). While recieving mental health treatment I was subjected administrative discrimination leading to termination. These conditions have made it impossible for me to obtain and retain employment.


In October of 2025 my supervisor and a coworker started harrassing me over vasectomy I was having. They were saying horrific and disgusting things to me. On October 31st I arrived to work to find a CPR dummy hung by a nuse in my workspace, placed on the tractor i had driven all summer. It was dressed like me in a v-neck t'shirt and pants. Its pants were pulled down around its genitals. It also had a sign on it saying "TREASON". As a veteran I feared for my safety.

This was directed at me by my supervisor and a coworker. Who were waiting for me to arrive at work. I left and reported it immediately.

I went on a medical leave of absence as this had traumatized me and made me feel unsafe around the 2 involved.

I asked for a reasonable accomodation and was denied.

I was told my options were to continue as normal, take a pay cut, hour cut and loose my benefits, or quit my job and recieve a good reference.


Over the course of 3 months with no wages or any compensation I asked repeatedly for any kind of reasonable accommodation to not have to work directly, with them, in that room. After 3 months of attempted forced resignations, denial of access to HR, denial of access to benefit information, and so much more. We finally had a sit down 1 hr meeting where I went over everything with upper management including, ADA laws, my diagnosis, again asking for accommodation and informing them I would be reporting it to the Nebraska equal opportunity commision for disability discrimination, sexual harrassment, and veteran discrimination. A few days later I was terminated.


I did report it to the NEOC and am waiting for the investigation. It has been approved to move forward. And they have been notified.

One of the employees is across the street from my home almost daily. He has approached my kids. Yelled at people on my property who have come to see me. Bad mouthed me to friends stopping by. It is ongoing harrassment.


I did find a new jobe it lasted 1 month. Due to all of this working outside the home and dealing with any administration right now is impossible. It sets me back to the beginning in my treatment.


My wife has been disabled for 10+ years. She has chronic back pain, neuropathy in her legs, fibromyalgia, hypermobile EDS which affects her entire body. In November of 25 she had surgery for an abdominal hernia. She has had complications from it and has now reherniated her abdomen after having a stomach flu. She also has chronic migrains. She is still in the process of being diagnosed with several other conditions caused by the EDS. She has been denied disability so far. We are starting the process again with all the new diagnosis and issues.


We have 2 teenage boys as well. One with Autisum, ADHD, and ODD. One kid with severe asthma. They are growing like weeds and we can't keep up with the food, pants and shoes.


It has now been 9 months since this nightmare has started we have drained everything. Savings GONE 401k GONE tax refund GONE. With no end in sight. We are both working on disability but that takes time. In the meantime we could loose everything.


I'm raising money to help cover household expenses such as mortgage, utilities, internet, phone, and other bills, while I'm unable to work. I'm also setting aside funds for potential legal expenses once a civil investigation is complete. Such as mediation or even trial.


Your support would mean so much as I navigate this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.

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