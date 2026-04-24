Help Our Family While Jazmin Recovers

My daughter Jazmin has been in the hospital for a month now dealing with respiratory issues and a new diagnosis of SIADH. As her paid caregiver, I haven't been able to work while she's been here, and I'm struggling to keep up with everything at home.





I have three other daughters at home, and the bills and groceries aren't stopping. I receive little to no help financially as a single mom, and honestly, I'm drowning. Every dollar helps us cover the basics, keeping the lights on, putting food on the table, and making sure we're okay while Jazmin focuses on getting better.





I didn't want to have to reach out, but we need help even if it’s prayers.