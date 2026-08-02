Help Our Family Through Our Daughter's Transplant

Our family of nine made the difficult decision to move across two states to be near the right medical care for our 10-year-old daughter's kidney transplant journey. She is on dialysis 4-5 days a week, and the demands of her treatment have meant our family went from two incomes to one.





The move itself, relocating our entire household across state lines, came with significant costs. Now we're facing the ongoing expenses of rent in our new location, and our vehicle broke down, adding another layer of financial strain we weren't prepared for.





Every bit of support helps us stay stable while our daughter receives the care she needs. We're grateful for anything that can help ease the burden during this season. Thank you for standing with our family.